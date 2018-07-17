Transcript for Lawmakers react to Trump's Helsinki summit comments

Fierce backlash after president trumps meeting with Vladimir Putin. Overnight we heard from both leaders for the first time since their news conference in Finland. And I during that conference president trump appeared to believe Putin's denial over claims by US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. This morning even some die hard trump supporters are lashing out some claiming the president sided with the enemy. Including today's Wall Street Journal which calls a summit with food and a personal and national embarrassment. That's part of a trump first doctoring and Leon Panetta the former CIA director under President Obama calls it probably the most tragic day in the history of the presidency. But the president does have his defenders we'll get to Washington for that's had a story in a moment. But first the new interview what Vladimir Putin's released overnight. My real wish for your American listeners to. I listen to what I say. He in an interview that quickly turned tense. Fox news's Chris Wallace confronted Vladimir Putin on interfering with the US election. Couldn't refuse to look at a copy of Robert Muller's indictment which charges twelve Russian intelligence officers with. Hacking into Democrats emails. And. You smile at me financially they say that these units what's the specifically involved. Ian hacking into Democratic Party computer is stealing information. And spreading it. Do the world to try to disrupt the American election. May I get this deal to look outs are. Here they're important for us. The Russian president goes on to deny any metal in Russia as a state. Has never interfered with the internal affairs of the United States let alone its elections do you really believe he he. And that Morton will hopefully it never would have someone taken from the Russian territory could have influenced the United States and influence the choice of millions of America I'm not asses and utterly ridiculous I'm asking whether they try. You should vacation I'm about town searchable pitch. Took a look at our. Took it well this was the first at this point I'm commencement address you'll have some patience you hear the entire responds. Wallace continued to grill prudent as the Russian leader grew visibly angry point if you don't like my answer you can give it to me straight away and I just keep silence and if you want Americans to listen to my opinion which could you please wait for little bit the interview comes amid the bipartisan backlash following Monday's news conference in Helsinki. For president pro team to side with the Russian president over his own intelligence agencies President Putin denied having a interview with the election airfare between sixteen. Every US intelligence agency has concluded that the Russian. Who do you believe my. People came to me Dan Coats came to me and some others they said they think it's Russian. I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia I will say this I don't see any reason why would be so I have great confidence in my. Intelligence people but. I will tell you that President Putin was extremely destroy. Long and powerful. In his denial today president trump sat down with fox news's Sean Hannity immediately after the news conference once again insisting the -- investigation is to blame for poor relations between Washington and Moscow. But I'll tell you that I thought it was a really amazing time that about that I think it's a shame we're talking about nuclear proliferation. We're talking about Syria and humanitarian aid we're talking about all of these different things and we get questions on the witch hunt. As many lawmakers condemned the president's statements the usually reserved Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was clearly jubilant. Describing the summit as. Fabulous and better than super but the president's own Director of National Intelligence who declared just last week that the US remains under attack by Russia targeting the 2018 elections held firm saying. We've been clear and our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. And their ongoing pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy. Former CIA director John Brennan even called Trump's appearance with prudent nothing short of treasonous. Overnight the president in his first on camera comments since this summit struck back against Brennan and the Obama administration. I think burns a very bad guy and if you look at it lot of things happened under his watch I think he's a very bad. Person. And president from said that he has confidence in the US intelligence agencies but said to build a brighter future we cannot exclusively focused on the past.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.