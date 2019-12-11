Transcript for Legal battle over baby’s life support in Texas

We turn now to the legal battle over baby's life in Texas doctors say it's time to and life support for a nine month old because she's in pain. But the baby's family is fighting back and now her future is being decided in court. This morning a heartbreaking medical dilemma in Dallas that's our debate. And we wanted to give her all the chances their car. Nine month old Tinsley Lewis has spent her entire life in the hospital with a rare heart condition and lung disease. Now Tinsley medical team says her condition will never improved and the treatment keeping worldwide is crossing her pain. The hospital gave family ten days' notice required by law and plan to stop the ventilator yesterday. But a judge has now stepped in issuing a temporary restraining order. I thought they'd saleswoman cooled wall on having. Adding thank day she was going to still be here today. And if so grateful for it. In this statement the hospital called the decision gut wrenching. But said quote. We feel it is in her best interest to free her from artificial medical intervention and suffering this morning her Finley says Tinsley deserves a chance to fight. I finally got what apple hopefully. If that machine is giving her. Snead you don't. Take it away. A hospital says nearly twenty other hospitals have refused to take Tinsley in as a patient. Agreed with the doctor's assessment the judge has now given the family until November 22 to find a hospital willing to admit her.

