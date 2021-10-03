Transcript for Looming border crisis

This morning the Biden administration is under growing pressure to address the surge of migrants at the border refusing to call it a crisis. But I don't think we need to sit here and put new labels. And what we have already conveyed is challenging. The number of unaccompanied migrant children detained by rice has tripled in just two weeks to more than 3200. The children are now being housed in facilities meant for adults president Biden's chief of staff blames the trop administration we. Inherited a real mess we adhere to the facilities we have we are doing our best to search capacity of the border. Opera thing for these children who arrive here without parents to house them in a way that statement. Divided administration has not allowed reporters inside the facilities to observe the conditions. And when pushed by ABC Cecilia Vega. Press Secretary Jen Saki would not reveal how many unaccompanied children have been detained. Those numbers are tracked by the Department of Homeland Security sent certainly I'm just suggesting that you talked to them about. Yeah well her clothes I would encourage you to go back to them and ask them again now a delegation of Republican lawmakers led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Is expected to travel to Texas to heed the situation first hand. Republicans say president biting and immigration policies are to blame for the search and migrants. Policy has consequences. When you say that you're not gonna enforce our immigration laws when you say that you're not gonna build a border wall. It has consequences. And the White House is promising to allow reporters into those facilities to observe the conditions but they're not yet providing a time line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.