Los Angeles Police Department accused of racial profiling

A Black man who was wrongly arrested is now speaking out. ABC News’ Trevor Ault has the video.
1:26 | 04/08/21

{"duration":"1:26","description":"A Black man who was wrongly arrested is now speaking out. ABC News’ Trevor Ault has the video.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"76943035","title":"Los Angeles Police Department accused of racial profiling","url":"/WNN/video/los-angeles-police-department-accused-racial-profiling-76943035"}