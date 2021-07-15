-
Now Playing: Summertime Sweets: PB&J ice cream sandwiches
-
Now Playing: High school cancer survivor scores buzzer beater
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old battling cancer makes ‘mystery friends’ at the hospital in the cutest way
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals to beat the heat
-
Now Playing: What to know when getting a micro loan
-
Now Playing: How Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double in ‘Black Widow’ launched an epic career
-
Now Playing: ‘The Minimalists’ on cutting stress and clutter to live life with less
-
Now Playing: Dad leaps over fence after son’s surprise military return
-
Now Playing: Cuban Americans protest across US
-
Now Playing: Ben Platt and his sister-in-law on using music for therapy
-
Now Playing: Simple ways to achieve personal and professional success
-
Now Playing: A Wampler family update
-
Now Playing: How to make mouth-watering Jelly Donut Baked Oats at home
-
Now Playing: The best way to build your summer sandwiches
-
Now Playing: How record-breaking Brazilian drought is affecting coffee prices
-
Now Playing: Burger King workers say, ‘We all quit’
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ surprises deserving basketball coach with tickets to NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: National french fry day!
-
Now Playing: Finding the strength to adapt