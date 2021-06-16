Transcript for MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7 billion to charity

We turnouts would nearly three billion dollar giveaway MacKenzie Scott be ex wife of Amazon founder Deb baze those announcing a massive donation. Here's ABC's Megan to have resilient. This morning that candy Scott is making history as one of the most generous billionaires on the planet. Scott and her new husband science teacher Dan do it. Donating two point seven billion dollars to nearly 300 organizations. Scott announcing their targeting groups historically underfunded in overlooked. Including arts and cultural institutions. Organizations supporting community engagement and bridging divides for minorities. And higher education the university of Texas at San Antonio will receive forty million dollars. It reduced me to tears. Because I was so proud of our institution in our community that we were being recognized. This is Scott's. Third major donation since divorce teen Amazon founder Jeff these those. Which left are worth just shy of sixty billion dollars her Philanthropic efforts now totaling eight and a half billion. Far exceeding to donations of other tech giants. According to Forbes C spoke CEO Mark Zuckerberg lifetime donations totaled two point seven billion. Michael Dell of Dell computer 2.2 five billion. And Microsoft's Steve Ballmer one point four billion even Scott's ex Jeff these the wealthiest man in the world. Has reportedly donated only a small percentage of his twenty billion dollar pledged toward climate change efforts in her post online announcing her latest donation Scott described heard no strings attached philosophy of getting. Saying we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better is disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands. And that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others. Not to say she hopes that I can power and heat organizations in the local line is or where others and continued Alexi. And they. Thank you thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.