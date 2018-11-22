Transcript for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade preview

Yeah. It looks like. And eating pinning. Happy Thanksgiving your Betty Ford is hours away from the 92. Edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving parade. But these days almost as popular as the parade is watching the inflating of the giant balloon. Absolutely unfortunately this being Thanksgiving we ran out of these correspondent so last night we might doubtfire teleprompter operator Andrei. For prompter vague as some column. And set him loose on the mean streets of Manhattan. All right for the first balloons are up there over here behind me as you can see they are looking really really great. The blues are amazing right actually the balloons are the news. All right well now in the right place my name dodging import up to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is just hours away. People are lining up down the streets he does lose at a being inflated just behind me here. Let's go check it out. A right to a do you guys doing here today. If you're very fine good afraid I got excited yeah. Feel like big Linda small balloon. Small balloons but you didn't think it's. We have sixteen large front of me at about. Forty to 45. The small hair did the land is plausible radicals and walking balloon and so a lot of inflatable this year but would be excited defeated here. Primarily the tightly bound. Yeah this it. Insurance company who is. Meet death. I have about a 160 people working on six different teams on two streets to inflate. All of the balloons to liberate their work it out here in the cold. All for you guys. I hail in space and I think and many small small going to be windy pureed. I'm just walked on TV make sure you bring the gloves even if you need to take them off the throats of confetti that's okay. Put him back on behalf of the layers of the great. And we think before they face get a thanks very key high. Probably my aunt and my dog. Now there is a huge turnout here for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloon inflation despite the cold everybody seemed to be excited. Happy Thanksgiving to back crew wait till laundry like that that we want to Daryn that's more of this morning with the temperature itself it's no good this. I think it's. Our thanks under it shouldn't. I think Thanksgiving event. Area cooking early. Probably.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.