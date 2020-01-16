-
Now Playing: How to make 2020 your best year ever
-
Now Playing: Simple steps for a better 2020
-
Now Playing: Kathy Ireland talks New Year's resolutions, new book
-
Now Playing: Marbling is the mesmerizing trend we can't stop watching
-
Now Playing: This 4-year-old is an actual boss baby
-
Now Playing: Single mom touches millions teaching daughter with cerebral palsy how to walk
-
Now Playing: This mom opened a bakery to employ her special needs son
-
Now Playing: Baby laughs hysterically at dad's boxing moves
-
Now Playing: Is it possible to have no-strings sex?
-
Now Playing: Base jumper gets a helping hand
-
Now Playing: New bargaining agreement breaks barriers for WNBA players
-
Now Playing: How did avocado toast become a thing?
-
Now Playing: Research suggests that most new year's resolutions start to fail by mid-January
-
Now Playing: How to get richer in 2020
-
Now Playing: Dog's adorable reaction to newest member of household
-
Now Playing: Dad with triplets comes up with hack to clean all those bottles
-
Now Playing: You've got to see this viral egg hack
-
Now Playing: Jamie Oliver's meat-free snacks for football season