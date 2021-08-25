Transcript for Making crochet cool again

Good news grandma's the kids on the Internet are making crow Shay cool again this sound old lady like you know saw Hillary branded something cooler. When it comes to the latest fashion celebs like Kylie Jenner and hairy stuff I don't seeming to say yes wait crow Shay. And team doctors to. This video bottling different crow shake top racking up more than two million views in fact hash tag crew O'Shea has been used three point eight. Billion times on tick talk alone. But it's not just tick talkers the Wall Street Journal declaring crow -- clothes are not just for grannies anymore. The journal adding that Tom Daly is only partly responsible for the train the Olympic diver photographed cursing at Cardigans poolside in Tokyo. Transmitting aids to grant account both 23 times as many followers as the entire US diving teams account. And kids or crow Shay proving lucrative to. Page the woman behind strings to stitches is a teacher and taxes who's made it where her side hustle. Selling cropped tops and more for upwards of sixty dollars apiece still date is another small scale knitwear business based in Philly with just one employee selling crushing creations. They're currently completely sold out of all of their tops but you can scoop a crow shade bucket hat for 85 dollars. Or if you're really looking to make your grand Mark Green with envy. These crusade Carty gains are selling for more than 500. Dollars at core door NYC. Or else you could always joined the throngs on line and take up crush saying on your own. I don't know why not turning in some. Pro tip patience is key. Is he right you have for a baby. It is not. Half for baby walkers shape might have just started as a way to pass the time in quarantines for some the fashion element is real to these handmade pieces often take a long time to create. And they represent an alternative to cheaper fast fashion items you guys.

