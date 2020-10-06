Transcript for Making military history

General Charles Brown junior making history this morning becoming the first black man to head a branch of the US military a rarity for the senate to agree on much these days. The general CQ brown as he's known receiving a unanimous 98 to zero vote on Tuesday. Confirmed as the 22 air force chief of staff. It's high flying resonate both 2900. Flying hours including 130 combat hours. He commanded a fighter squadron and two fighter wings. Just to name a few things the secretary of the airports tweeting browns on rival leadership operational experience and global perspective will prove crucial. The modernizing the US airports to meet tomorrow's national security challenges and the president himself riding my decision to appoint the US Air Force's general Charles Brown. As the USA's first ever African American military service teeth has now been approved by the senate. A historic day for America excited to work even more closely but general brown. Who was a patriot and a great leader the Senate's vote coming against a backdrop of a deeply divided America. General brown speaking out about in this emotional video just days before his confirmation. The thing about helpful I am with emotion not just for gore Ford. But the many African Americans they have suffered the same fate as stroke fort. The Texas native talking about the obstacles he space because of his race and thing about worn the same flight suit. With the same wings in my chest as Mike pierce. In the main question by another military member. Are you or pout Pentagon's latest that's showing that eighteen point 7%. And enlisted members of the military or plaque but only eight point 8% of officers are black compared to 76 point 1%. Who are white. And yet general CQ brown is looking forward I'm thinking about all I can make improvements. Personally. Professionally. And institutionally. So it all Aaron both today and tomorrow appreciate divided diversity and conserve and Aaron barber when they can reach their full potential. General CQ brown and his sister were the only black children in their elementary school and now the general saying he's committed to having necessary conversations about racism. Diversity and inclusion in the air force his presence is definitely a start there yes and thank you will I heard our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz talk about this with enthusiasm yesterday when. Bernard torch Floyd coverage. Indeed a big day and at this moment in history.

