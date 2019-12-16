-
Now Playing: Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica crowned Miss World
-
Now Playing: Miss Universe breaks barriers and goes viral
-
Now Playing: Making pageant history
-
Now Playing: Countdown to 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin accuses prosecutors of withholding evidence in 'Varsity Blues' case
-
Now Playing: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ cast discusses sequel
-
Now Playing: An inside look with the cast of 'Jumanji'
-
Now Playing: Huge movies, music that has everyone buzzing
-
Now Playing: J.Lo gives her mom shout-out while she dances in the audience at her concert
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Jon Hamm does his Clint Eastwood impression
-
Now Playing: Character actor Danny Aiello dies at 86 after brief illness
-
Now Playing: Keke's Reality Recap: 'Love & Hip Hop, ' 'Temptation Island' Mark Walberg surprise
-
Now Playing: 'Do the Right Thing' star Danny Aiello dies at 86
-
Now Playing: Lena Waithe on the making of 'Queen & Slim'
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Smits on long history of playing TV lawyers
-
Now Playing: J.J. Abrams on the making of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
-
Now Playing: MLB will now test players for opioids
-
Now Playing: Professor shares his love of physics
-
Now Playing: Is ‘Richard Jewell’ accurate?