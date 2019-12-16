Transcript for Making pageant history

This it's 29 CN Tony and seeing from Jamaica is waking up as the new miss queen of the world. Being winning the 2019 miss world pageant after beating out over 100 other contestants over the last several weeks analysts. Take a moment to say they said to me and they said to me lesson that means you lend that means. There with a cover girl was crowned another fight. Nigeria's team hostage Douglas couldn't contain it hurts like it. First time in history by black women reign supreme Tony and now grounding out to his stores. Re set by the winners of the other four top beauty pageants making all five of 2019 major pageant queens black women. ABC's Lindy Davis speaking to three of the queens after they're crowding moments. There was a time when he literally could not win like literally the Miss America competition bands black women from community. The miss universe organization did not act on it lacked miss USA until 1990. When there was no space for us. Seeing now the 69 winner of the longest running international beauty pageant says unity was felt throughout the entire competition. I think even though there also representing different countries also means but. It's any that would let them on them. The college student who majors in women's studies and psychology at Florida State says her mother has facilitated her dream in every way possible. Act three I don't realize. Incredible to see how many channels in May Norman say many of those pageant queens where they're natural hair looking good. I now they're embracing their curled that I never when Vanessa Williams was crowned the first miss USA holding a long time coming yeah. And beautiful to see at some memo black queen right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.