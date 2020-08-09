Transcript for Man breaks backwards-running world record

There are new orders five minute dig deep for second mile is impressive. Even more so when you realize he's doing it. Backwards. Over the weekend the Guinness world record holder for the fastest mile in reverse. Broke his own record again by 244 seconds. Finishing it this time. In five minutes thirty seconds running forward has been a part of aaron's life since childhood both parents and all three Brothers competitive runners Erin to. Why in the top and that's edit kids my age in the country until he turned 24 getting some tough news from his doctor. He's a man your years so jacked up boy you wanna have a knee replacement in five years like I suggest you just not on more. Now like I'm 44 years old. Aaron knew he needed to take a step in a new direction in his at that moment that. Any guy just whispers music just turn it around as I it was right there the whole time. Insiders are back on that very day just. Turn Iraq went four miles back where it worked for his knees and with some extra training it really works for airing only two months later coming to his manager with the question. I walked into his office were good friends said you're rated Thelma world record he's I. All the outrageous now several world records world championships and ten years later aaron's eyes are still on the rise sort of technically the prize is behind him bad really train exactly allied train or at lift weights. You all the drill they just don't backwards there's not a lot of difference besides his. You are really going more often insane it's his family in the students he teaches and coaches to inspire him. Even when he got that devastating news that running forward with no longer an option. It would be so easy for somebody to throw in the towel it. What's the message that you know your story sends somebody has got to look at how are you come. Instead of how are yet to go seemed insurmountable yet and I'll tell you that but it same time there's this thing right there if we get his focus on what we can't you. We can do a lot more. And it's just it's so a lot better mental perspective so Al are you come bread and how are you ego and what you can do. Aaron credits his faith for getting him to where he is his favorite Bible verses wok might fade. Not by sight and he says now he's running by tape his next goal right away it's a sub. Five minute mile. Backwards of course. Love the C a thanks so well. Incredible well it went well before together a case or for me united he's bad needs well does work for me hey I I would just try try. Think you can do this show backwards first. I do a lot of things around your pretty back. You know I will update you we appreciate I guess first let me to like running though I was just I mean you set it.

