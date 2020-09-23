Transcript for Man severely injured after shark attack in Florida Keys

We turned out to inch shark attack in the forty Keyes a man with severely wounded. And now we're carried the dramatic 911 call here's ABC's MacIntyre Brazilian. This Maureen and newly released 911 call describing a terrifying scene off the coast of the Florida Keys. 09100. Am Argentine. I. The victim thirty year old Ian drew Charles Eddie was attacked by an eight to ten foot long the bull shark while snorkeling with friends and family. The shark by eighty Eddie's shoulder almost immediately after he entered the water his pregnant wife reportedly dove in and helped pull amount. The bullet hit usually. Okay just like eight let it a police gun control right now. The bleeding is somewhat controlled it is basically become a particular official. We'll get on the twelve minutes. Run back to her BP and that the Google wouldn't act right away you can hat and historically have Hammack apparently. Eddie was airlifted to a Miami hospital. Doctors describing his shoulder by as severe experts warned July through October is peak time for shark activity. Late summer early fall people are still in the water a lot yet sharks here are congregate in certain areas or I'm. And so you can have. Attacks during those times. He shark in shark bite had been reported worldwide this year that's not even occur number reported last year officials say that in and I can't empty beaches are glad and it caught. The decrease. Deirdre.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.