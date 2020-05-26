Transcript for Manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect intensifies

It's day five of a nationwide manhunt for a college student police say is armed and dangerous. Authorities say 23 year old University of Connecticut senior Peter mantra don't via is on the run. One in connection with two murders and kidnapping spanning at least 3 State's this morning his family is speaking out through their attorney. Nobody wants. Any harm to come to you. It is time to let the healing process begin. It's time to surrender. It all started Friday in Wilmington Connecticut when police say meant Indonesia killed 62 year old tent in the years. After engineers gave Benson don't need a ride. Macedonia is also accused of attacking to mir's neighbor and briefly holding one more person captive before stealing guns and a truck. According to the New York Times the mayor's wife says men pandemonium had been on their street stop teen a neighbor's daughter then on Sunday. Policing and fined don't you went to and acquaintances home. Where he killed Nicholas Eisley. Kidnapped his girlfriend. And stole a black Volkswagen Jetta. The second came our house notes that helped some perhaps apple might this authorities believed Manfred don't need drove the jet along with a woman to New Jersey. Where he letter go unharmed. And abandoned the car. Pennsylvania police say this is the latest picture of aunt Antonia walking along train tracks with a duffel bag near east rounds berg. Inside the lead to be pistols and a long gun. Mets and Joni is gambling says they haven't heard from them but say he has struggled with mental health issues. He sought the help of the numbers there picks and he's had the support of his parents. And loved ones. Mantra and Demi is family says he was an honor student and a football player. Police are releasing any information on a possible motive but say if you do see Macedonia. Don't approach him call 911 because he is considered armed and dangerous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.