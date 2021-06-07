Transcript for Man's racist rant goes viral

Now to the wild scene unfolding in a New Jersey community it happened last night as police arrested a man. After a video of his racist rant went viral in the video. He dared people to countries house last night hundreds did just that. Tempers flaring last night in a New Jersey neighborhood as police take a man accused of racial harassment. Into custody. Protesters pelting police cruiser with objects. As officers escorted Edward khaki Matthews away from his home. All of the way back. Don't blow this out of I was more that I don't. The chaos stems from a video posted online showing a man who police say is Matthews using racist slurs and threatening his neighbors last week. What do I want north. I don't get at work he didn't know what went on back up but I don't let. On Friday police charge Matthews with harassment. And bias intimidation in connection with that dispute. But then another video surfaced over the weekend. Allegedly showing Matthews using more racial slurs in one of the videos Matthews called on people to show up at his home. Dozens of protesters did just that Monday night surrounding his home with signs even smashing the windows are. Matthews tried addressing the crowd only to be ushered back into his home by an officer. He tells her station WP BI in Philadelphia but he was trying to apologize. I personally walked down about the protesters. That's right don't when he first got here to develop at least that's what got you here today Turkey Iran. As the crowd grew larger police then taking Matthews back into custody to face additional charges. Matthew says the videos only show part of an ongoing dispute with his neighbors. Only eat them show that's. Oh racially based because of my anger is spinning out of control values. Words that action every news trust what I think it would never occur yet. Many of the protesters claim neighbors had reported Matthews to police in the past but no actions. We're taking.

