Transcript for Marathon nor’easter

Obama. This morning a state of emergency across much of the northeast as a slow moving monster storm buries the region. Some areas receiving up to three feet of snow and in New Jersey cement trucks have been outfitted with plows and helped keep up with snow removal do not go out. If your out right now you don't need to be out. Safely find your way home locked the door sit on a couch it stay home until further notice along the new Jersey Shore have been. A lot of severe flooding a major threat as high tide that ten foot waves slammed the coast. Drivers also finding streets submerged in Queens New York it's not over we out long way to go. Stay off the streets in Connecticut a dramatic rescue after police say a driver doing doughnuts the lost control of its truck. Sliding into the water that the two people inside pulled to safety at the airports in the region more than 16100 flights canceled. ABC's do you Benitez earlier at JFK airport. We are feeling some very strong wind gusts hero JFK airport and you can just see that runway packed with snow nearly every flight canceled today here in the New York area. More canceled tomorrow and that also may affect cargo flights. Caring vaccine. In the meantime other people having fun in the winter wonderland this famous rocky steps of the art museum in Philadelphia. Turn into a sledding hill this snow covered dog needing some warmth but that well known naked cowboy in Times Square. Not missing a beat.

