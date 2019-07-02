Transcript for Massive fire erupts in San Francisco

We turn now to the massive explosion on a busy street in San Francisco a gas pipeline erupted sending flames shooting into the air. A massive fire erupted in one of the busiest sections of San Francisco. Flames shooting 35 feet into the air. Oh yeah. I don't. Oh. It was fueled investigators believe by a brief gas line near construction site where workers were installing fiber optic equipment underground. One busy restaurant among the four buildings that witnesses say became immediately engulfed plus. All feel very lucky to be alive. This man said he was inside the restaurant at the time of the explosion at. There are rushing noise slipped. Tornado has been cast right. That lesson about fifteen seconds call. Noticeable southern you know. The restaurant's manager rushing everyone through the kitchen in out the back door to safety. Fire crews raced to the scene more than a hundred firefighters responding. Yes. Well I sent them. Okay. Officials set up a one block perimeter warning residents to keep their distance. Firefighters finally getting control of the inferno after the utility PG NE successfully shut off that damage gas line. Good news bad no one was injured or hurt thanks to you think responds. That happened with the same fire department Amazon don't. Department. And thousands of power customers in the area were without electricity overnight as temperatures there dipped into the forties.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.