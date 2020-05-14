Transcript for Matt Damon isolating with his family in Ireland

Joy don't touch anything. Luckily for Matt Damon and his time in quarantine is nothing like it's 2011 film contagion. The Oscar winner isolating with his family and a small town in Ireland opening up about the experience on an Irish radio show. This is on a most beautiful places we've ever been the actor was filming a movie there so he was already traveling with teachers for his kids. We feel guilt like we've got. Kind of incredible that up in in this late it's. Is yeah I mean it's just absolutely gorgeous but still Matt revealing his family has also been affected by the virus his daughter in college in New York. She acts Hogan really early our. Along roommate. And and find the reality that's when he eleven Hollywood blockbuster hitting home just look at intakes and ten years ago we made. Just by talking to experts ask them out look out out and it wouldn't go down. One thing that Matt wasn't able to predict however just how protected the people of dull key would be of him and his family. And New York Times journalist also try to info traced all key and they said no way we are giving you know information. On our price possession Matt Damon luckily Matt found a way to give back to one front liner from Dublin who just so happens to be a major Matt Damon fan. A. There and I thought you done. Thank you so much what you're doing and I can't even tell I think it's been so horrible for everybody but if there's any silver lining it's hopefully be cooler finally understanding Al new Frontline workers are. So those radio host asked Matt if you consider buying up property and dark decency loves so much when this is all over Heath and he didn't say no he said he'll definitely be back. At the very least to finish filming that movie the last dual. It's a beautiful place. Stunning he definitely needs a place there. Not drag me and Matt Damon doctor Anthony bowed to those are the only two sources that I dubbed him. But the okay I know what's happening. Thank you all appreciate it Doug that's updates on kids look at every NN fans back.

