Transcript for Meet the mini member of Mensa

Yeah. She's got the periodic table down and she's reading full sentences and oh yeah by. There's no test to tricky for two year old cash. She only got 1% financing out of the well I wanted to stick so whenever she's. We needn't let me just bitter too. War cash is pediatrician first noticing something special might be going on at her eighteen month check up caches IQ is 146. The average Americans is in 98. Which is how cash became the country's most many member of Mensa. From geared to kids like cash. It means understands importance. Being challenged. And potential recognized. Both toddlers can do a little bit of counting but cash is up to 100. And she can identify all fifty states who this plan. Paul hold. These that even adults and who do you. Think about it isn't. As this group computers is. Normal computer moms Hugh has the background in childhood development. And has been able to personalize cash it's education to the thing she's passionate about. And I'm not how he kind of oh era her knee and up her interest in cherry. Strong pro then it depends on the day. While most men's sins might not know all the lyrics to let it go from froze in cash definitely does. And that's important to her parents. T toddler and I can be EE like height still. She you know it is she hasn't Tintin CD and an all your heart and we want. You. Yeah. Cash is currently studying Spanish working on becoming bilingual and more importantly she's planning her third birthday party which is happening next month. I promised her that I'd let the birthday ferry know that she wants a strawberry cake. And some pink bullets a birthday ferry you're watching. That's that's what we're gone port here. Yeah big gavel went yeah. Mop up I want her live like climate and that was gives it an agent like we're learning about shapes and the alphabet and she's over here it. Now we learn about volunteer at a table of elements right right I do you have that's a question for you guys that you wouldn't you begin your pen ready okay. Rearrange the letters in any time to come up with that seven letter word 17 letter word would mean time. Any time is that you would too well the word against I failed correctly. The word of any time I don't even get the question a way I'd probably I shamrock who we are events and we need cash question here to help us out. The word is amenity if you rearrange the letters in any time it was never gonna get that yet. Caps would have gotten myself I would've said.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.