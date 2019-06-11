Transcript for 9 members of American family killed in Mexico

Which are now to the other big story this morning the massacre Mexico and American families slaughtered on the way to a wedding. This morning news stories of survival arm are emerging nine members of the same family were ambushed and killed just across the border from Arizona. Quick thinking teenager is now being credited with saving several of his siblings hiding naming sources along a rope and we've learned a baby was found alive after she was hidden under the seat of an SUV that came under attack. This morning stories of heroism and survival after the deadly ambush and an American family in Mexico. The group was traveling by caravan picking up family members for a wedding. When they were attacked by a drug cartel or what officials call an apparent case of mistaken identity nine members of the Mormon family were killed. Including three mothers in six of their children. Two of them were twin infants this morning relatives say a seven month old baby named faith in the life thanks to a final selfless act by. Her mother. I don't know if if Christina. In her last moments of life. Saves her daughter by letting her down on the floor board. BB beef was found alive hours after the attack they think that need need them out there trying TU. Put that child like on the floor were under the sea and some way to save her life. Meanwhile a thirteen year old boy is credited with saving several members of the family relatives say the teen hit six of its siblings after their mother was shot and killed. And then walked fourteen miles to get help. He basically electric shooting there aren't there like sixty people sitting in from all over the mountains around and a Lil kid decided that you can't. A wage trend where they're shooting and going to the collision that lets create. Mexican officials say the women's three suvs may have been mistaken by rival drug gains the family as part of a religious settlement and Senora state. A section of northern Mexico known for his drug violence tied to organize crime. ABC's Tom Thomas is in Mexico. I asked a former Mexican intelligence officer why these vicious criminals would shoot and kill. Innocent women and children his chilling response because they can't. He says they are belong that section of Mexico president drop addressed the ambush saying Mexico with the help of the United States must wage war on the drug cartels Mexico's president responded saying he's report for Trump's offer. So says his country will move forward alone. And family members who survived the attack are now being treated at a hospital in Arizona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.