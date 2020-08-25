Transcript for Members of the GOP made their case for Trump's re-election

Now to the Republican National Convention president Robin some of his prominent supporters. Began making their case last night for his reelection while slamming Democrats claiming they want to de fund police and impose socialism on the country. ABC's and that's a look at Tara has the highlights. An as the morning. Good morning Kenneth and moan out like the Democrats last week much of the convention was scaled back thanks to cope in nineteen. Though her name to the Republican Party uniting behind president drug. And this president has a record of strength. And success. The former vice president has a record of weakness and failure. RNC kicking off with a mix of lyme speeches in virtual contents. And a speaker lineup that included close trump associates in family. Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket in keep it in the swamp. That makes sense though considering Joseph Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp. Republicans also taking the chance to beat the president's 20/20 opponents in the Democratic Party as far left. If we let them. They'll turn our country into a socialist utopia. President trump expected to make an appearance every day of the convention making a surprise speech on Monday after formally becoming his party's nominees. Did doing is using coveted. To steal an election they use code red. To defraud the American people all of our people of the fair and free election. But divided camp calling day one a parade of dart in divisive fear mongering designed to distract from the president's failure on the pandemic in the economic fallout. Releasing this new ad. We needed team that's up to that. And thank the big speaker will be First Lady Milan yet trunk who will deliver her speech from the White House Rose Garden Kenneth amount mouth and is thank you for that report.

