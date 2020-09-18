Transcript for Memos reveal White House halted Postal Service face mask proposal

This morning new fallout for the CDC after the agency allegedly released corona virus testing guidance. Without any scientific review the guidance widely criticized after it was released last month said patients without symptoms should not get tested for cove eight. Even if they were exposed to someone who's infected. Let me tell you right up front. That the new guidelines are a CDC action. According to an email obtained at a New York Times trump administration officials at the Health and Human Services Department. Re wrote that guidance despite warnings from doctors to actually ramping up testing. It comes a CDC director Robert Redfield is embroiled in a back and forth with president trump. Over the effectiveness of masks as well as a timeline for a vaccine late second quarter third quarter. Point one want to know we want to go immediately on Thursday doctor Anthony fat she defended red fields estimate. You're not going to be able to vaccinated the entire population all the ones the drug administration is also facing new criticism after newly uncovered memos revealed the White House allegedly blocked a proposal from the Postal Service to send 650. Million disposable masks to American households back in April 5 for each residents meanwhile parts of the country are seeing new setbacks in the push to reopen in new York city schools have once again postponed in person classes in Wisconsin it. An outbreak is forcing nearly 100 in twenty students into quarantine in the country as a whole is still seen up to 1000 deaths each day. Overseas widespread protests in Israel the countries set to begin a new locked down today and the World Health Organization is now warning that Europe could already be seeing the start of a second wave. And back to that plan to send face coverings to American households back in April. An administration official tells the Washington Post that plan was scrapped out of concern it might cause panic. Across the country Kenneth Mona aren't entered temperate there in Washington thank you.

