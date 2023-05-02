Met Gala 2023 fashion

From Doja Cat’s cat dress to Kim Kardashian’s 50,000 pearls, ABC News’ Will Ganss has the boldest, Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks from this year’s red carpet event!

May 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live