Transcript for Mexico attempting to slow migration at Guatemala border

This morning and appears Mexico's plan to beef up security at the border is off to a slow start. The Mexican government insists his boosting efforts along its border with Guatemala to slow the tide of Central American migrants heading toward the US. But ABC's Marcus Moore who's on Mexico's southern border reports migrants arrive from Guatemala by the boatload Monday before getting into a waiting -- a taxi. And this is the Osama sent a river that separates southern Mexico from northern Guatemala authorities. It's that they were going to step up patrols and enforcement. Haven't seen that here. Meanwhile the White House is under growing pressure over conditions there border facilities in the US some feel well over capacity the administration has not allowing journalists in. But these pictures released by congressman Hillary qua art show one tent facility severely overcrowded. Administration has all the good intentions they want to treat kids it in a humane weren't very different president. Our president disrupted our senate rejects that was wrong. But didn't trying to do this they're good intentions are being overwhelm our number. The San Diego convention center is now preparing to howls unaccompanied migrant children. Just like the Dallas commit to senator asked the number of children in federal custody without apparent. Swells to more than 151000. Unlike former president from the Biden administration is not any unaccompanied minors back across the border alone. Critics argued that policy change cost this current surge of the border the White House refuses to call it a crisis suggesting the real crisis is what's happening in the migrants home countries. Children. Presenting outer border. Who are fleeing by parents are fleeing prosecution. Who are fleeing terrible situations. It's not a crisis the White House says it's now broadcasting thousands of radio ads in countries migrants are coming from urging them not to come to the US. White House officials also plan a visit those countries to discuss the root causes of the problem including the drug trade and lack of economic opportunity.

