Transcript for Military plane accident

And good Thursday morning everyone I'm back here early and onto -- brown came this engineer off when he gets started with breaking news this morning the search right now for several US miss missing Marines. It was a midair collision over the Pacific a tanker plane and a fighter jet crashed off the coast of Japan an overnight. The Pentagon confirmed at least one survivor has now been found. Annaly Rao is tracking all of the latest good morning I'm willing. Good morning Maggie inter around that's right one marine in good condition at the hospital but we know they also rescued a second person. And that Marines condition right now is unclear officials are calling this. A need air mace happy happy in the middle of the night about 200 miles off the coast of Japan. The fighter jet may have been attempting to refuel friend may KC 130 said two Marines were in that fighter yet we know which does have ejection seats. And five more were on board there refuel are now US and Japanese ships are involved in this search and rescue mission which is still happening right now. Not many details they are still coming in but we know the Marine Corps already Maggie Antrel. They are working to figure out what went wrong again in lot of questions and channeling.

