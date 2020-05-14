Transcript for Millions more Americans lose jobs

And we turn now to the economy there's a new warning about the number of Americans. Losing their jobs ABC's Ann as -- put terror reports. This morning the Labor Department expected to report another two and a half million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last week. Bringing the total number to more than 35 million losing their jobs since the corona virus pandemic there's a risk of destroying the US economy. Treasury Secretary Stephen Nugent on Fox News last night raising concern about weeding too long to reopen the economy I hope that all these governors care about the American workers care about American jobs. It comes as the Federal Reserve warns an additional measures will likely be needed to support the economy. Chairman Jerome Powell revealing this staggering figure. Among US households making 40000 dollars a year or less nearly 40%. Have now lost a job Goldman Sachs now predict the unemployment rate could hit 25%. House Democrats are pushing for another massive stimulus bill the secretary me Newton says not yet we just. Got ready to spend three trillion dollars most of that money is not yet in the economy so the president I think. Let's have this money in the economy let's take the next thirty days and think carefully. And this morning changes it at that gas station as prices have been falling for months. They need survey finds that with more Americans now hitting the roads prices are finally on the rebound. Kenneth and Mona and asked thank you.

