Transcript for Minivan tragedy

Announcing that tragedy and of failing minivan the parents of a teenager who died after getting trapped under the back seat. Are now suing the city of Cincinnati. They claim emergency responders mishandled ms. Handel the teens desperate call for help. This morning nearly a year and a half preparers sixteen year old colonel plush was crushed by the backseat of his minivan. The pain is finally in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati were litigating they're gonna have to find the answers to all problems that led to the death of their son. On April 10 twenty T Kyle pinned beneath the third row seat use voice command to call 911. The and look at held flat parking time. Now two experts hired by the family claim there was systematic failure. Despite the city finding no policy violations from either the dispatcher or the officers. Reckless there were wants and they were deliberately indifferent to tiles. Safety the damage lawsuit claims the 911 operator failed to share location details and Mets classified the call as unknown trouble. That meant police were sent to the scene and set a fire rescue if she'd classified as a call for rescue that would have sent. Fire any entities to responding officers were exonerated by the city. But Michael lineman an expert in police procedure says the officers should have used their phones to get Kyle's location from dispatched. They never made it to the section a parking lot work higher was and they never got out of their patrol car to search. Probably soon and don't have left. This moment not elaborate. The plus family writes in part quote and order for the city to have any credibility about any reforms. They need to be honest about what happen. They failed our side and when they screw up we expect them to fess up. So tough to hear that audio accomplished there we'll city officials say they've spent more than 100000 dollars on investigations. And improvements to the 91 senator the plush family now runs a foundation that helps improve. 911 sinners.

