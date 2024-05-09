Another Miss USA resignation

Miss Teen USA Umasofia Srivastava has announced she's stepping away from the role just two days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt gave up her crown. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt has the details.

May 9, 2024

