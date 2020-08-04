Transcript for ‘Modern Family’ saying farewell after 11 seasons

I think you're asked. Drinking. Smart dog and to break into but I think Vioxx can do that I don't have to I. All. What happened. A lot has happened since modern family began back in 2009. But today eleven seasons and 250 episodes later. The modern family we've grown up with says farewell. The toast risen to be independent and other. Don't live further all we hope for. Child care. The entire cast doing a pretty good job since the show began. Nominated for eighty primetime Emmy Awards and winning 22 times the show making headlines in its early seasons for its depiction of well. What a modern family really looks like. Critics and audience is loving it show averaging about ten million viewers an episode in its first season numbers like that are no joke. It's not going to be linked. Some true facts about the hit show that might seem like a joke despite Luke's onscreen antics Nolan Gould the actor who plays and. Is a member of Mensa it started college at age fourteen. Rob pupil turned on the role filled Don T and Craig T. Nelson turned on the role of. When the show began to cast deciding they would always nominate themselves in supporting actor categories for big awards. Agreeing that no one person was the lead at the sitcom but all of them stars as they prepare to wrap up eleven seasons of modern family. We don't walk away from that without leaving a chunk of you behind intakes and talk. Of them it's called my faith family and faith are another. Wu got to Wear your waterproof mascara tonight when the modern badly farewell event kicks off. At 8:7 central right here on AB see you guys. I love this show so much have been I've watched everything what episode it truly is a modern thing we agree representation. I'm going to be sadly has gone the kids on that show I've really grown now right on right in front of us but there's nothing in eleven years of their life yes all right so I've during the your piece there I was writing down. Phil clear occasionally lose. I've no doubt in my memory.

