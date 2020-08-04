-
Now Playing: Jesse Tyler Ferguson on ‘Modern Family’ finale and quarantine life
-
Now Playing: Ty Burrell talks about the end of ‘Modern Family’
-
Now Playing: French bulldog from 'Modern Family' dies after filming series finale
-
Now Playing: Harry Connick Jr. opens up about his late mentor Ellis Marsalis Jr.
-
Now Playing: Harry Connick Jr. performs 'City Beneath the Sea'
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel gears up for 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'
-
Now Playing: Have an epic virtual game night with these apps
-
Now Playing: ‘Modern Family’ will air its final episode
-
Now Playing: R Kelly denied temporary release over coronavirus concern
-
Now Playing: Top livestreams for those in self-isolation
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Robin Wright on her 54th birthday
-
Now Playing: Jonas Brothers send sweet video messages to Make-A-Wish kids: 'You are loved'
-
Now Playing: How an athlete used his skill set to help small businesses and healthcare workers
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: Hilaria Baldwin talks to Sara about expecting her 5th baby
-
Now Playing: Bride-to-be gets the best surprise on her would-be wedding day
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige shares why music is so important amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Concert curated by Lady Gaga to aid global health care workers fighting coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Introducing Quibi
-
Now Playing: New ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ app lets viewers play from home: Part 6