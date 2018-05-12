Mueller's new memo

More
The special counsel is recommending no prison time for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who reportedly has been cooperating with investigators. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.
1:45 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mueller's new memo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59619051,"title":"Mueller's new memo","duration":"1:45","description":"The special counsel is recommending no prison time for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who reportedly has been cooperating with investigators. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.","url":"/WNN/video/muellers-memo-59619051","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.