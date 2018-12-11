-
Now Playing: Hero pizza employee travels 7 hours to deliver pie
-
Now Playing: Massive museum fire in Brazil
-
Now Playing: At least 31 dead in California fires
-
Now Playing: Museum for pizza lovers
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama reflects on what she wants her legacy to be: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama surprises students in a dance class at her former high school: Part 5
-
Now Playing: How Michelle Obama reacted to Donald Trump winning the presidency: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on the bruising campaign to the White House: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, IVF and marriage counseling: Part 2
-
Now Playing: From Michelle Obama's humble Chicago upbringing to the White House: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Volunteers in California brave the fires to rescue animals from the flames
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama opens up in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts
-
Now Playing: High winds in California help spread dangerous wildfires
-
Now Playing: More than 20 people have been killed by the Camp Fire in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Southern California faces extremely critical fire conditions
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for October 2018
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on the bruising campaign to the White House
-
Now Playing: Amazon Echo may provide answers in double murder case
-
Now Playing: Celebrities forced to flee their homes due to California wildfires
-
Now Playing: The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6,700 buildings in Northern California