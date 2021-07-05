Transcript for New mystery in 2003 disappearance of Washington 5-year-old

A new mystery surrounding the disappearance of a little girl in Washington State two decades ago police are investigating whether she's the same woman. Who was seen recently on social media living in Mexico here's ABC's Andrea for GE with the latest on the case. This sorting police are investigating a video posted on tick tock as a potential newly in the case of a five year old girl from Washington State. Missing for nearly twenty years. This woman interviewed in Mexico by a social media personality there claimed she was kidnapped as a child and is now homeless and said she hopes are family comes to get her. Police say she resembles and claims to be opposed to the age of Sofia Juarez who vanished eighteen years ago. Police are now hoping to find this woman. The ultimate goal is to get some DNA from that woman. This huge weekend Peter Peters confirm that is Sophia or be able to us through to say that is not to. Sophia was last seen in February 2003. In Kennewick Washington. Walking at night on a city street reportedly tried to follow a family members boyfriend to the store. But she never came home police recently started a website called what happened to Sophia. And have generated dozens of new tips the sides the tick tock video. People have come forward with information about the day Cynthia went missing police say a witness claims to have seen a girl matching is that the is description walking alone. And that the girl was crying as she was led away from the area investigators have also received information about a work type of band parked nearby. Sophie is family still holding out hope that she's alive. We keep her alive and in picture and you know we had her belongings back we have down the market. As for that ticket top video police say they're working with the Mexican social media personality who interviewed the woman to see if he can locate her again. But so far no luck. Kenneth Mona and her thing GO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.