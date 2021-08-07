Transcript for Mystery bird illness reported in at least 10 states

People across ten states are being told not to feed the birds anymore. It's because of a mysterious illness that's spreading affecting several types of popular birds. ABC's injury for GE reports scientists are scrambling to find answers. This morning a mysterious illness is killing birds and experts are now asking humans to help the birds socially distance to stop it from spreading. People were concerned because they're like. The bird is like while delaying its falling over her. There something wrong with their eyes since may wildlife centers have received hundreds of reports of birds found sick or dying. Including songbirds Robbins and blue jays. This blue Jay found sick in the Washington DC area many experienced he neurological symptoms high discharge and swelling. The disease affecting birds in at least ten states and DC. In Indiana experts trying to find the cause have ruled out the bird flu and West Nile Virus. And Pennsylvania some question whether pesticides or even cicadas could be to blame. We are testing for some of the pesticides that have been used in war cicada control in certain areas. Roy also testing where a fungal toxin that's associated with cicadas. Until the causes discovered experts hope people can help prevent birds from congregating they suggest taking down your bird feeders and cleaning them and your bird bath with a 10% bleach solution. A whole reason for an answer. They want urged to be able to socially distant naturally in our. I have back I guess no how about it that's not okay for them when there is a disease going around. Experts are continuing with lab tests to determine the source but so far they don't know whether these sick birds can transmit what ever they have to each other for two people. If you do find a dead bird experts say do not touch it with bare hands you disposable gloves and double baggage before disposing of it. Thank heat pets away. And her serene. Andrea thank you.

