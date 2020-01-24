Transcript for Mystery virus spreading

We begin with that mystery virus from China. And several breaking developments overnight US State Department has issued a new travel warning as we get a word of a third possible case here in the United States a college student in Tennessee and another in Texas are now being tested after showing symptoms of the newly identified virus. At least one of them recently traveled to the region in China where we just learned. It's 33 million people are now being quarantined. The lockdown area was expanded overnight Puyallup wash. And today senators will hear from top health officials to get the latest on this growing concern. This morning US health officials are monitoring three new possible cases of the deadly corona virus a student at Texas a and M a self quarantine in his home. After returning from China falling ill in going to the ER patience and mild symptoms and was improving. So that so a very good sign. And overnight word that a student at Tennessee tech university has reported mild symptoms and is being tested for the virus. The first confirmed case in the US a man in his thirties is being treated near Seattle in isolation in a bio containment room. The immediate risk the American public is low. However this situation is evolving quickly and I do expect more cases in the United States as well as human to human transmission. It just the last week the virus which triggers cold like symptoms has spread to ten countries sickening at least 830 people leaving at least 25 dead. Mostly in Wuhan and one of the largest transportation hubs in central China clinics in the city are now overwhelmed us patients are screened as supermarket shelves are bare. A 24 hour live stream shows workers in Wuhan frantically building a brand new hospital. With 1000 new beds just for corona virus patients a travel ban remains in place in Wuhan along -- nine other nearby cities to try to contain the virus is spread. But he more than 33 million people under quarantine quarantine. The city of eleven million as well as a couple of other cities in China. That's never been done before it this is a giant public health experiment. And we hope it's successful. And now China is taking a new step closing one of its most revered cultural sites and one of the busiest tourist attractions in the world. Beijing's forbidden city will close Saturday until further notice this. Is a new disease and we continue to learn about it. So far the data suggest that the incubation period is in round two weeks what will really be learning more about this over the next couple weeks. The US State Department has now issued a do not travel warning for the Wuhan region of China in addition to the forbidden city Shanghai Disneyland is also closing because of the operate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.