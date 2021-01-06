Transcript for Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

This morning the French Open resuming without one of its biggest stars. Naomi Osaka shocking to tennis world by withdrawing from the tournament announcing she's taking time away from the court. This is unprecedented we've never seen anything he never had a hand Mike says it all comes a day after a soccer was fine 151000. Dollars for skipping a mandatory post match news conference saying she needs to preserve her mental health. The four time Grand Slam winner saying I think now is the best thing for the tournament the other players and my well being is that I withdraw I never wanted to be a distraction. Osaka also revealing she's battled long bouts of depression and anxiety since becoming a household name after beating her idol Serena Williams at the US open in two when he eighteen. The pro Serena crowd booed Osaka leaving her in tears Serena tried to comfort the van twenty year old. Yeah. And Monday after a soccer's withdrawal. Williams once again came to her side. I feel for Naomi I wish I did he ever because I know what it's like every one is different and everyone handles things differently so. You know you just have to let her handle it the way she wants to I think she's doing her best as she can. Seventeen year old cocoa goth tweeting stay strong I admire your vulnerability and TrailBlazer Billie Jean King writing. It's incredibly brave fat Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now the important thing his that we give her the space and time she needs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.