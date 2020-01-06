Transcript for Nationwide protests for George Floyd

Overnight nationwide unrest we don't want to lose and that's not what we are careful. Who do want justice we went platinum. And if we don't do that. We're going to be Eliot large crowds of demonstrators in multiple cities getting more violent following the death of George flowing. In Washington DC protesters setting in large buyer just blocks from the White House shouting you are the threats to police and ride here. Boston businesses damaged and fires set as protesters clash. In New York City many of the demonstrations peaceful. Tensions flaring in Brooklyn overnight. This crowd dispersal near the Barclays center and over the weekend this woman seen in a video obtained by the Daily Mail now facing federal charges after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail a police car. The fact it is good business for peaceful end and I think there are investigators. Dot are are erupting at its violent that it reflects a black people. Curfews in effected more than twenty cities including Philadelphia where stores were ransacked and police officers hit with bricks. In New Jersey looting seen in Trenton and Atlantic City. Protesters in Atlanta constructing a cents to use as a barricade and it looks like they're trying to light a fire. In the middle of that's right there where they just let out. The barricaded I don't like that fire whipped out fireworks and more chaos in Minneapolis were officer Derek shot that is now charged with murder. After he was seen with his knee on Floyd's neck moments before his death a Memorial Day. This dramatic scene playing out at a peaceful gathering Sunday. People marching on a highway bridge tanker truck barrels toward the crowd. SM nine there was nobody that they've stopped traffic and a semi truck. Must think all at least 5060 miles per hour just Rand there all those people the crowd moving in after the truck stops pulling the driver from the car. Deputies disperse the crowd with pepper spray. That driver now under arrest after getting treated at the hospital accused of trying to incite the crowd ABC's Marcus Moore is in Minneapolis give you a sense. How volatile things and unpredictable things have been here and as soon as the curfew went into effect at 8 o'clock local time. Soon after that police began to fire off a flash bangs to disperse the crowd that had gathered here and it's important to know guys that. The people who gathered here for this massive demonstration they were peaceful. And they wanted it to stay that way. Four police officers including shot and have been fired for the incident that led to Floyd's death. Overnight Floyd's brother asking the police chief on live TV. Whether the other officers will be charged the chief taking off his hat before answering sane the other officers are complicit. Being silent. For not intervening to meet you're complicit. Mr. Floyd who died. In our hands in so I tight I see that as being complicit. And also speaking out this morning the owner of the store were Floyd was accused of passing counterfeit bills. He says he wishes his employer never called. I'm unlike calling the authorities on a nonviolent crime. She never equate to a death or murder. Says the protests began on Friday near the 800 people have been arrested in New York City alone. Including mayor bill to block Zedillo's own daughter taken into custody for on lawful assembly. Kenneth a Mona Andrea thank you.

