Transcript for NBA season restarts

After a four month delay pro basketball is back balls up. And the NBA is back before both teams' last night could social issues that are come to the forefront of American life and recent weeks. Whirlpool display. Every player kneeling in unison during the National Anthem and wearing black points matter shirt slows. Okay. A minute he didn't. You always pelicans stars eye on Williams sent with the word peace written on the back of his Jersey. The teams along with the rest of the MBA have been isolated at ESPN wide world of sports complex near Orlando. So far the so called bubble has not been breached by the virus believed saying this week that out of 344 players tested. None has tested positive for corona virus. We wanted to use it the war. Oh were due back soon. After took off the game unlike anything we've ever seen you think a player can talk smack with a virtual fan or that's not gonna happen. With virtual Koreans Palestinians. Coasters can no longer required to Wear suits while living in the bubble and referees now use the whistle covers. The NBA suspended all games in March when Utah Jazz clear Rudy good beer tested positive after he jokingly tied several microphones during a news briefing. But the season picking up where things left off. Andrew Greer who scored the first basket last night go bear gets things started. That was the least he could do you. I that I old Texan all the microphones or anything else like that so we know when it came to demonstrate I demonstrations and protests it was going to be a big thing when it. And sports started back up again but before the games NBA commissioner Adam so we're actually said that players and not be punished for kneeling during the National Anthem so. He did do that we saw similar display. When MLB started back up as well get.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.