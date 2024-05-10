Netanyahu says Israel can stand alone

The Israeli Prime Minister has vowed to press on with the military operation in Rafah despite threats from President Biden to withhold more U.S. weapons. ABC News' Em Nguyen reports.

May 10, 2024

