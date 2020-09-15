Transcript for Netflix star reportedly under investigation

Path Clinton front volatile. I'm like that. This morning Jerry Harris a breakout star from the Netflix dot Q series cheer is denying allegations against him. According to USA today the FBI is investigating here is for allegedly soliciting sex and explicit photos from two miners. I was parlor and Alan. The 21 year old Anis cures manic personality became a fan favorite in January. When Netflix released the donkey series focusing on the highly competitive world of collegiate cheerleading members of the Navarro college cheering squad became instant stars because of the show's success. Here is sharing the stage with Allen and hope for a in gaining a massive following online with his positive messages. At the time to remove these aren't our new battery and reconnect with their. USA today reports an official that bars city which used to employ Harris wrote to police and August that it learned of inappropriate sexual conduct allegations against terrorists. According to the report in his letters to police diversity official included text messages from may of last year. 214 year old twin Brothers who described. A pattern they said of harassment by Harris both online in in competitions. That started when employees or in thirteen and Harris was nineteen. And continued through earlier this year. Jay Harris has not been charged with a crime. And his representative says they categorically dispute the claims against terrorists saying there are lesser ever occurred when he was the teenager. Adding we are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed. Varsity would not comment on this investigation only saying they continue to cooperate with authorities and their inquiries on this matter.

