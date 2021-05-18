Transcript for Netflix welcomes back its acclaimed series 'Special' for season 2

I have effect. It's called through compulsory Ryan O'Connell needs. Special. He's the creator writer and star of the Netflix still special loosely based on his own experiences as a gay person with a disability. About being gay. Disabled and. Making space for himself in an industry that told him there wasn't one. My existence you've brands she strange Nolan CA and no one per hour. My reality might. This except it's not so in the reception specials order just that gives the middle finger all of that the first season of the show picking up three Emmy award nominations and after a brief pandemic pause it's back. I have to admit I actually thought that was done doing what I see here but it's still patrols near all time. Stick to it and you just levels because they think we have an hour we are trying to releasing are you can do things Ryan says he wanted to make a show about finding your way in a world that isn't built for you. They're basically learning how are you. Move through the world confidence in him years trader. Glad telling us in a statement that special quote. Gives audiences a real look into Wright's perspective as a clear disabled person. Which we do not see often enough in media. Disability which you know one or you're white and are able to see huge chunk of operation. And the were presentation is abysmal in TV and go. Everybody comes up Brian music I current Soviet satellite Bremer. Thank you so much a kid that's great that's enough thank you see you know what makes a TE show. Oh my god Beth defining question I mean. What makes a TV show Scott stall. If we you can tell it's like a pure expression of our best English it was kind of lonely experience because you don't encounter a lot of people look like you to walk like you were whatever bishop would come out when I was. Teenager would have saved me thousands of dollar and better and they're now. Hoping receiving somebody out there a little that women better. Ryan tells me fans of the show can expect a lot more of Tim and Karen story lines and he's into now that the episodes are longer. A lot of growth for his character to lots of LO well moments heart strings being pulled all the things we loved. From season one but mark season two of special begin streaming on Netflix this Thursday. 96 on rotten tomatoes that's no joke now Adler is our safety level numbers right there and that's how you know he's doing it right and I loved ones. Goes like this show that when we talk about diversity were not just talking about. Diversity of skin color are we from a diversity in experiences and this is great waited to someone else experience.

