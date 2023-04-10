New details on Bud Light backlash

A Bud Light executive has explained the reasoning behind a marketing partnership with a trans influencer that prompted some beer drinkers to boycott the brand. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis reports.

April 10, 2023

