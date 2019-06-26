Transcript for Newborn baby found in plastic bag in the woods

Can we turn now to Georgia and the dramatic moment a new Boris life was saved the Al Gore's old baby was found wrapped inside a plastic bag in the woods. Newly released video shows the moments deputies arrived and saved her life. This morning at the moment many are calling a miracle. A newborn girl. Just hours old town of fans clashed in a plastic shopping pack class that it's gotta be apostles of Iraq sooner baby. Dear something Alan ragged tennis barely heard the baby's cries they just happen to be outside that night after getting home from vacation we started hearing noises around OK guess we'll just go look like the you're saying what if it's an animal an insult that nearly headed into the woods with a flashlight and followed the sound to a piled leaves on top of a bath mat pull it up there was a portal babies wrapped up in a plastic bag and we called and one more on. In the bag what and that the baby at that integrating. But he can't think how all of them that they vehicle Lawler I think not. Deputies arrived in two poured the bag open. Finding the newborn with her umbilical cord still attached officers. Frantically grabbed the crying baby in a jacket you can hear deputy tearing group were trying to comfort her. Mark she's a sweetheart. Wanted to give comfort a little bit later I realized that it was the first time that she never felt loved. The sheriff says deputy roper has kids of his own and knew how to comfort that baby girl. He's a bad if he is a cadet we have a good money and more importantly. And so. He wanted to bad. Nurses at the hospital name the baby India she's now in protective. Start as in protect and protective services in good condition authorities are trying to promote her.

