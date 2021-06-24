Transcript for Newest Vegas mega-resort opens tonight

We turn now to the Las Vegas Strip today a massive new resort opens just in time for the summer travel rush ABC's into Fiji takes a look. This morning a new addition to the Las Vegas Strip hoping to cash in on the post pandemic travel six. Resorts world Las Vegas opens tonight the first hotel casino to open on the strip in more than a decade. They're gonna bring a nice influx of people. Brand new pools branding nightclubs I think there's forty restaurants and there. Developed by a group for Malaysia its three hotels and one costing more than four billion dollars to build. Sitting on the site formally home to the Stardust Hotel it features more than 3500 rooms operated by Hilton and a 5000 seat concert venue with big names already booked including Katy Perry Luke Bryan Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood. In addition to the forty restaurants and bars there are seven unique pools including an infinity pool with views of the strip 127000. Square foot spa. Liking it all up. The largest in the world and ED display covering 100000. Square feet sin city shut down early in the pandemic but now with most Colvin rules lifted. Tourists are flocking back I think it's going to be pretty crazy coming up that's going to be a B a lot of traffic. A recent study found nearly a quarter of all Americans now rank Las Vegas at the top of their vacation destination list. Vegas is hoping for big business this fourth of July. Miley Cyrus is set to perform at resorts world at a concert will be shown on the casinos LED screen for the entire strip TC. Mona and her Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.