Transcript for New NFL COVID policy

This morning at least one NFL player is questioning his future in the league. After the NFL revealed its new stance against unvaccinated players what the league is doing instead of requiring it. As try to incentivized. The NFL has insisted. It will not mandate vaccination. But it's now warning teams that outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to gains being four fitted this season. And players not getting paid the NFL telling teams in a memo if a game is canceled slash postponed because a club cannot play due to a Kobe spike among or resulting from its non vaccinated players or staff. Then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the cove infection. But if a team can't play because of cases in vaccinated players. The league will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams the league also outlining special requirements for unvaccinated players. You are vaccinated. You have different rules the will apply do you this year than if you're unvaccinated you don't have to get tested every day don't to Wear a mask. There are no limitations on how many guys can be in the weight room at one time if everyone in there is backs native whereas have been unvaccinated player goes in they have to limit the number. Some unvaccinated players now speaking out Bucs running back Leonard for net posting vaccine. Can't do it and cardinals all pro receiver geometry Hopkins writing being in a position to hurt my team because they don't want to partake in the vaccine. Is making me question my future in the NFL. The NFL says about 75% of players are at least partially vaccinated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.