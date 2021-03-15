Transcript for NFL legend retiring

The this morning one of the most prolific careers in NFL history is coming to an end. Drew Brees is retiring after twenty seasons before children making the announcement in this video. Yeah. And we're museum burn mark yeah finally yeah. So yeah. Brees writing and oppose affairs we share some amazing moments together many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us British decide that this is New Orleans east here rob Greece's first season with the saints in 2006 kicked off only months after Hurricane Katrina. A devastated New Orleans. He soon became the faith of the city's resurgence. When my wife Vernon I had the opportunity come norms in 2006 we felt good as a calling not only opportunity if part of the resurgence of a football team and the saints. But also the resurrection city. And our foundation every dream foundation we want to come here little to do our part we want to help to rebuild schools parks playgrounds somebody feels. Briefs reliever sings through Super Bowl win three years later Drew Brees with a 32 for 39 not. Is the Super Bowl MVP. Always seen as the underdog at just six feet tall the 42 year old briefs for tires. As the NFL's all time leader career passing yards and he ranks second all time in touchdown passes behind only Tom Brady Brady can gradually be briefed on a tweet writing thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field. Look forward to seeing what's next. Before becoming a saint Brees played for the chargers until he suffered a bad shoulder injury he overcame it to find glory in Wallace there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.