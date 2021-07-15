Transcript for NFL star arrested

NFL star Richard Sherman has been arrested in the domestic violence case we learned new details overnight about the allegations. This morning Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman is behind bars after an allegedly violent confrontation with his family and police. I mean I'll open my hope now manhood and don't record it. Not what it not. They don't again 1:30 Wednesday morning Washington state police say they got a call. About a possibly drunk driver entering an active construction zone hitting a barrier and badly damaging the car which CC Sherman then abandoned. We're very fortunate that. There were no injuries a short time later police say Sherman's wife called 911. From her parents' home where he was allegedly trying to force his way inside regret that you direct uncle. It certainly can without. Police responding they say they tried to arrest him. Mr. Sherman physically resisted officers' efforts to take him in the custody and a Redmond police canine was deployed to assist in gain control of mr. Sherman. Mr. Sherman was eventually taken in the custody. Sherman an officer at the scene suffered minor injuries. The NFL star now facing charges of burglary domestic violence resisting arrest and malicious mischief police also recommending DUI and hit and run charges. Richard Sherman is one of the more decorated players in the NFL he's somebody that commands respect has had respect. Somebody who hasn't had any issues off the field that we know about which is why it came. As such a surprise. All that unfolded in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Sherman's wife Ashley mosque tells a Seattle times quote he didn't harm anybody adding he's a good person and this is not as character. The NFL says it will investigate Sharman is expected in court today.

