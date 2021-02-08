Transcript for NHL star accused of betting on own games

Next to the stunning claims out of the National Hockey League accusations of betting and game fixing. Coming from the wife of the San Jose sharks' top score ABC's mega diversity and has that story. This morning one of NHL's biggest stars now denying allegations made by his wife who. Please see that on his own hockey game. The wife of the Evander Kane also accusing the San Jose Sharks player. Of intentionally losing games for gambling profits. She claimed that he was throwing his own games and not just RN HL players banned from betting on any NHL games at the idea that they are somehow influencing the outcome is something the NHL absolutely does not want. Cain's wife who was united to grant over the weekend. How does that NHL lead a compulsive gambling addicts still play when he's obviously throwing games to win money the player firing back writing. I have never gambled that on hockey never gambled that on the sharks' game. Never gambled that on any of my games and never thrown a hockey game. Okay. And. The allegations flying comparisons to Pete Rose was banned from Major League Baseball through lice. After betting on games. Punishments are very severe they can range from the cancellation of a player's contract she due indefinite suspension. And entertained says the two are in the process of getting a divorce and this isn't the first time he's gambling is in the headlines. In January he filed for bankruptcy claiming to have one point five million dollars in gambling losses in the last year he was also sued in 2019 dial Las Vegas casino. For allegedly failing to repay gambling debt a 500000. Dollars. The Senate's forty just three seasons into his seven year 49 who would dollar contract. The NHL says they are aware. Beaches the teen's life plan to conduct a full investigation. Answer or. Thank you meg and.

