-
Now Playing: NHL star accused of tanking games to pay off gambling debts
-
Now Playing: First NHL player to come out: ‘Homophobic slurs and language needs to change’
-
Now Playing: Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, ‘The Suicide Squad’
-
Now Playing: Lorde to perform in Central Park for Summer Concert Series
-
Now Playing: 'The Husbands' by Chandler Baker is the 'GMA' Book Club pick for August
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Buzz Pick: 'Island Queen' by Vanessa Riley
-
Now Playing: Drama at the Olympics
-
Now Playing: Ashley Judd hikes Swiss Alps after life-threatening accident in Congo rainforest
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox slams new Matt Damon film, 'Stillwater'
-
Now Playing: Graduates at HBCU get life-changing surprise
-
Now Playing: Team USA brings home more hardware from Tokyo
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles cheering on teammate Mykayla Skinner from stands
-
Now Playing: Silk Sonic releases new ‘70s nostalgia single, "Skate"
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Jason Momoa moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Happy Anniversary, James and Kimberly Van Der Beek
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles' future at Tokyo Olympics uncertain
-
Now Playing: Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' is out now
-
Now Playing: Celebrities and fans react to DaBaby's recent homophobic comments
-
Now Playing: Imedla Stauton is the next Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown'