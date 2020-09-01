Night two of 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter came out swinging, trying to even the score with Ken Jennings. ABC News’ Will Ganss has the exciting details.
2:33 | 01/09/20

Night two of 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

{"duration":"2:33","description":"James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter came out swinging, trying to even the score with Ken Jennings. ABC News’ Will Ganss has the exciting details.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"68164803","title":"Night two of 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'","url":"/WNN/video/night-jeopardy-greatest-time-68164803"}