Transcript for Nikki Haley announces resignation

Well president trump has to plug another hole in his cabinet the UN ambassador Nikki Haley is out at the start of the new year. A move that stunned the White House the speculation has already begun as to who will replace her. And talk has turned to a member of the first family ABC's suffered a promise joins us now from Washington DC good morning Stephanie. Kenneth good morning to you will last night president from celebrated the swearing in of Supreme Court justice Brett Cabot not while also. Trying to boost Republican enthusiasm going to next month's midterm elections. President trump is still being mean from the confirmation of Brett Cavanaugh to the Supreme Court reminiscing had a rally Tuesday night in Iowa. Yesterday at the White House we proudly. Lee's war in the newest member of the united state. While also going after Democrats ahead of the mid term election saying they will seek to undermine the new justice. Last week this thing will impeach. M. Yeah. The president zeroing in on California senator Dianne Feinstein mocking her denial that she leaked the letter sent by Christine blogs in fort. Who accused capital of sexual assault. About senator defined see that's another view. That's a big. Did you leak the documents well. We'll call either. Feinstein has maintained all along that her office did not leak the letter. The crowd though breaking out in this familiar chants. I. Yeah fight since it. But in Washington the talk was all about the resignation of his US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. The onetime critic of the president says she will leave her post at the end of the year. There's no personal reasons I think that it's just a very important for government officials to understand. When it's time to step aside. After president trump said that you bomb go would be dynamite as a UN ambassador involve herself tweeted that she believes the president will nominate. A formidable replacement. To replace ambassador Hayley and she says that it will not be her. Can S Linda yet the president says he has five names on his list already Stephanie thank you.

