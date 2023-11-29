Nikki Haley gets a boost

A major political advocacy group is endorsing Haley. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the response from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live